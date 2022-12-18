AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-6-2
(six, six, two)
08-14-15-17-27
(eight, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $218,000
04-17-18-30-34-44
(four, seventeen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1,300,000
09-25-28-29-38-42
(nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $255,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000