AZ Lottery

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Pick 3

6-6-2

(six, six, two)

Fantasy 5

08-14-15-17-27

(eight, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $218,000

The Pick

04-17-18-30-34-44

(four, seventeen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,300,000

Triple Twist

09-25-28-29-38-42

(nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $255,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000