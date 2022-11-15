AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-1-4
(zero, one, four)
23-36-37-38-39
(twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $109,000
01-04-21-23-25-34
(one, four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $6,700,000
15-26-28-29-31-39
(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $255,000
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000