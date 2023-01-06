CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Friday:
09-10-15-16-28
(nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight)
02-19-20-34-38-43
(two, nineteen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,900,000
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
2-0-8, WB: 9
(two, zero, eight; WB: nine)
2-8-0, WB:
(two, eight, zero; WB: zero)
2-1-1-0, WB: 5
(two, one, one, zero; WB: five)
1-5-1-1, WB: 9
(one, five, one, one; WB: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000