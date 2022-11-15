ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

05-07-15-30-44

(five, seven, fifteen, thirty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $622,000

Idaho Cash

13-16-20-30-32

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $50,200

Lucky For Life

17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Pick 3 Day

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

Pick 3 Night

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

Pick 4 Day

9-4-7-1

(nine, four, seven, one)

Pick 4 Night

7-0-3-1

(seven, zero, three, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000

Weekly Grand

03-24-25-28-31

(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)