CO Lottery

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

07-11-19-27-31

(seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

01-03-08-12-14-38

(one, three, eight, twelve, fourteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $7,200,000

Lotto Plus

08-09-15-22-31-36

(eight, nine, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-5

(one, five, five)

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000