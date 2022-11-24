LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

06-11-18-21-22

(six, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

Lotto

01-03-10-25-28-31

(one, three, ten, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2,300,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000

Pick 3

8-4-9

(eight, four, nine)

Pick 4

9-0-8-3

(nine, zero, eight, three)

Pick 5

5-2-0-4-3

(five, two, zero, four, three)

Powerball

01-02-31-39-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000