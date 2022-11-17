IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

02-05-11-39-43

(two, five, eleven, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $189,500

Cash4Life

05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2

(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Quick Draw Midday

07-08-09-16-20-21-23-29-31-33-40-42-52-58-61-65-70-74-78-79, BE: 52

(seven, eight, nine, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-two)

Daily Three-Midday

3-5-9, SB: 5

(three, five, nine; SB: five)

Daily Three-Evening

9-4-7, SB: 3

(nine, four, seven; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

4-2-9-4, SB: 5

(four, two, nine, four; SB: five)

Daily Four-Evening

5-7-9-7, SB: 3

(five, seven, nine, seven; SB: three)

Quick Draw Evening

04-17-18-20-23-29-31-35-37-42-46-50-51-52-53-55-57-76-77-78, BE: 77

(four, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000