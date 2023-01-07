KS Lottery

Click to copy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

Daily Pick 3

9-8-8

(nine, eight, eight)

Super Kansas Cash

01-03-09-20-31, Cash Ball: 3

(one, three, nine, twenty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 11-25, White Balls: 4-19

(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-five; White Balls: four, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000