VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
25-28-29-32-41
(twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-07-08-17-52, Cash Ball: 1
(one, seven, eight, seventeen, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
3-7-9, FB: 5
(three, seven, nine; FB: five)
0-2-7, FB: 1
(zero, two, seven; FB: one)
9-2-6-7, FB: 3
(nine, two, six, seven; FB: three)
2-2-6-1, FB: 6
(two, two, six, one; FB: six)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000