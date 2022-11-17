NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 5-08, White Balls: 5-07

(Red Balls: five, eight; White Balls: five, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 9, Day: 11, Year: 4

(Month: nine; Day: eleven; Year: four)

Pick 3

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

Pick 5

01-03-19-32-37

(one, three, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000