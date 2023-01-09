IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-21-23-26-35-38, Extra Shot: 3
(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Extra Shot: three)
Estimated jackpot: $7,550,000
08-12-19-24-45
(eight, twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
9-5-0, Fireball: 2
(nine, five, zero; Fireball: two)
5-8-6, Fireball: 5
(five, eight, six; Fireball: five)
3-0-9-4, Fireball: 5
(three, zero, nine, four; Fireball: five)
0-7-0-4, Fireball: 6
(zero, seven, zero, four; Fireball: six)
02-03-07-23-35
(two, three, seven, twenty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000