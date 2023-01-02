IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:
07-09-10-11-13-24-32-36-41-46-48-52-53-63-64-68-69-71-73-79, BE: 36
7-5-4, SB: 2
5-1-8-0, SB: 2
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 265,000,000