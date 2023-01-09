CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
1-8-2
(one, eight, two)
0-3-1-9
(zero, three, one, nine)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.86
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.86)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000
13-17-21-24-28
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $166,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000