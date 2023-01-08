OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Lucky For Life

06-18-32-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9

(six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

Pick 4 Evening

8-2-3-1

(eight, two, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-9-5

(nine, five, nine, five)

Pick 5 Evening

5-5-5-1-0

(five, five, five, one, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-6-0-3

(zero, one, six, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

06-09-12-29-36

(six, nine, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000