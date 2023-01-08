OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
06-18-32-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9
(six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
8-2-3-1
(eight, two, three, one)
9-5-9-5
(nine, five, nine, five)
5-5-5-1-0
(five, five, five, one, zero)
0-1-6-0-3
(zero, one, six, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000
06-09-12-29-36
(six, nine, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000