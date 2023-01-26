WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

Hit 5

27-36-37-40-41

(twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Keno

03-13-15-18-25-27-28-30-31-32-36-39-56-57-62-63-66-70-73-75

(three, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five)

Lotto

07-20-24-38-40-42

(seven, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $4,400,000

Match 4

02-06-07-21

(two, six, seven, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)