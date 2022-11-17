VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
08-09-11-25-39
(eight, nine, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
05-22-40-48-57, Cash Ball: 2
(five, twenty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
1-5-3, FB: 8
(one, five, three; FB: eight)
4-0-2, FB: 3
(four, zero, two; FB: three)
3-9-2-8, FB: 6
(three, nine, two, eight; FB: six)
0-6-1-7, FB:
(zero, six, one, seven; FB: zero)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000