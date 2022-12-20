IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
22-24-27-29-42, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)
08-10-12-13-24-26-33-42-44-45-48-52-56-57-60-62-64-65-75-77, BE: 10
(eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-seven; BE: ten)
1-8-0, SB: 1
(one, eight, zero; SB: one)
3-9-5-8, SB: 1
(three, nine, five, eight; SB: one)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000