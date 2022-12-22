ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 3-13, White Balls: 12-23
(Red Balls: three, thirteen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
12-14-23-38-45, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $31,140,000
01-05-21-27-38, Lucky Ball: 3
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000