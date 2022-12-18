IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
01-04-09-35-39
(one, four, nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
5-1-5, Fireball: 1
(five, one, five; Fireball: one)
4-1-2, Fireball: 9
(four, one, two; Fireball: nine)
1-4-9-4, Fireball:
(one, four, nine, four; Fireball: zero)
5-8-7-6, Fireball: 1
(five, eight, seven, six; Fireball: one)
01-08-19-41-44
(one, eight, nineteen, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000