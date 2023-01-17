AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Monday:
9-2-9
(nine, two, nine)
02-06-25-35-36
(two, six, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
03-06-08-10-22-31
(three, six, eight, ten, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2,600,000
13-15-21-26-38-41
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $428,000
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)