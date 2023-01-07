IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
09-16-18-29-45-48, Extra Shot: 4
(nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight; Extra Shot: four)
Estimated jackpot: $7,400,000
08-11-40-41-45
(eight, eleven, forty, forty-one, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
0-4-5, Fireball: 7
(zero, four, five; Fireball: seven)
4-4-9, Fireball: 3
(four, four, nine; Fireball: three)
1-3-3-8, Fireball: 6
(one, three, three, eight; Fireball: six)
9-5-1-4, Fireball:
(nine, five, one, four; Fireball: zero)
14-24-31-42-45
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000