IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto

09-16-18-29-45-48, Extra Shot: 4

(nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, forty-five, forty-eight; Extra Shot: four)

Estimated jackpot: $7,400,000

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-11-40-41-45

(eight, eleven, forty, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $900,000

Pick Three-Midday

0-4-5, Fireball: 7

(zero, four, five; Fireball: seven)

Pick Three-Evening

4-4-9, Fireball: 3

(four, four, nine; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Midday

1-3-3-8, Fireball: 6

(one, three, three, eight; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Evening

9-5-1-4, Fireball:

(nine, five, one, four; Fireball: zero)

Lucky Day Lotto

14-24-31-42-45

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $900,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000