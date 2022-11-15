DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-0
(five, zero)
6-8
(six, eight)
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
6-7-7
(six, seven, seven)
2-1-6-4
(two, one, six, four)
9-2-4-0
(nine, two, four, zero)
4-4-0-5-9
(four, four, zero, five, nine)
0-7-3-0-5
(zero, seven, three, zero, five)
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000