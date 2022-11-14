NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-09-12-41-53, Cash Ball: 3
(four, nine, twelve, forty-one, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)
05-17-22-30-37-41
(five, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one)
08-13-23-24-28-41
(eight, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $2,700,000
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000
8-0-2, Fireball:
(eight, zero, two; Fireball: zero)
8-1-9-6, Fireball:
(eight, one, nine, six; Fireball: zero)
04-19-30-34-45, Xtra: 3
(four, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-five; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129,000
0-9-5, Fireball: 1
(zero, nine, five; Fireball: one)
4-9-9-2, Fireball: 1
(four, nine, nine, two; Fireball: one)
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000