Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

08-18-23-38-42-44

(eight, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four)

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.