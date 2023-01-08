GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-0-6
(zero, zero, six)
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
5-2-8
(five, two, eight)
6-0-3-8
(six, zero, three, eight)
5-7-6-0
(five, seven, six, zero)
1-6-3-7
(one, six, three, seven)
01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3
(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
04-12-32-36-40
(four, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
1-8-5-0-1
(one, eight, five, zero, one)
2-2-6-2-6
(two, two, six, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000