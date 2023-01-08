GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-0-6

(zero, zero, six)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

Cash 3 Night

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

6-0-3-8

(six, zero, three, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

5-7-6-0

(five, seven, six, zero)

Cash 4 Night

1-6-3-7

(one, six, three, seven)

Cash4Life

01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3

(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

04-12-32-36-40

(four, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-8-5-0-1

(one, eight, five, zero, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-2-6-2-6

(two, two, six, two, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000