DC Lottery

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

DC 2 Evening

4-1

(four, one)

DC 2 Midday

2-3

(two, three)

DC 3 Evening

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

DC 3 Midday

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

DC 4 Evening

5-0-7-3

(five, zero, seven, three)

DC 4 Midday

3-3-4-8

(three, three, four, eight)

DC 5 Evening

4-5-9-8-9

(four, five, nine, eight, nine)

DC 5 Midday

1-4-3-8-7

(one, four, three, eight, seven)

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000