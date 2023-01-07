DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-1
(four, one)
2-3
(two, three)
0-6-9
(zero, six, nine)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
5-0-7-3
(five, zero, seven, three)
3-3-4-8
(three, three, four, eight)
4-5-9-8-9
(four, five, nine, eight, nine)
1-4-3-8-7
(one, four, three, eight, seven)
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000