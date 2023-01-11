NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Red Balls: 24-25, White Balls: 5-23
(Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
07-15-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 5
(seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: five)
07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Month: 9, Day: 12, Year: 42
(Month: nine; Day: twelve; Year: forty-two)
6-9-1
(six, nine, one)
01-08-17-31-38
(one, eight, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000