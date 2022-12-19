MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Monday:
08-10-21-32-35, Bonus: 31
(eight, ten, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-one)
13-40-44-48-49, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
08-10-21-31-32-35
(eight, ten, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000
9-3-0
(nine, three, zero)
2-1-9
(two, one, nine)
3-8-8-8
(three, eight, eight, eight)
8-3-5-1
(eight, three, five, one)
2-2-9-9-2
(two, two, nine, nine, two)
2-9-2-8-7
(two, nine, two, eight, seven)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000