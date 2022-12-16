NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-12-23-34-40
(five, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $362,000
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
6-1-0, Fireball:
(six, one, zero; Fireball: zero)
5-7-5, Fireball: 8
(five, seven, five; Fireball: eight)
7-0-1-4, Fireball: 4
(seven, zero, one, four; Fireball: four)
1-6-4-9, Fireball: 6
(one, six, four, nine; Fireball: six)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000