NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Saturday:
13-17-22-34-36
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)
9-9-4
(nine, nine, four)
8-8-4-2
(eight, eight, four, two)
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
6-8-7-8
(six, eight, seven, eight)
10-15-26-27-33
(ten, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
01-06-08-13-17-20-23-24-25-38-39-40-41-45-47-50-53-56-63-76
(one, six, eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-three, seventy-six)
11-15-42-43-60, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, fifteen, forty-two, forty-three, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
04-13-19-22-24-32, Bonus: 53
(four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two; Bonus: fifty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $13,700,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000