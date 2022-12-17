NY Lottery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Take 5 Midday

13-17-22-34-36

(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Numbers Midday

9-9-4

(nine, nine, four)

Win 4 Midday

8-8-4-2

(eight, eight, four, two)

Numbers Evening

1-4-5

(one, four, five)

Win 4 Evening

6-8-7-8

(six, eight, seven, eight)

Take 5 Evening

10-15-26-27-33

(ten, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Pick 10

01-06-08-13-17-20-23-24-25-38-39-40-41-45-47-50-53-56-63-76

(one, six, eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-three, seventy-six)

Cash4Life

11-15-42-43-60, Cash Ball: 4

(eleven, fifteen, forty-two, forty-three, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

Lotto

04-13-19-22-24-32, Bonus: 53

(four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two; Bonus: fifty-three)

ADVERTISEMENT

Estimated jackpot: $13,700,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000