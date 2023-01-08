AZ Lottery

Click to copy

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Pick 3

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

Fantasy 5

08-12-17-20-26

(eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

The Pick

04-16-29-33-35-37

(four, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2,200,000

Triple Twist

18-31-33-34-36-38

(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000