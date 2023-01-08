AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
08-12-17-20-26
(eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
04-16-29-33-35-37
(four, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2,200,000
18-31-33-34-36-38
(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000