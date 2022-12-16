MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
8-0-6
(eight, zero, six)
7-2-3-9
(seven, two, three, nine)
0-3-3-8
(zero, three, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
03-07-19-22-29
(three, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $128,000