ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 10-16, White Balls: 6-22
(Red Balls: ten, sixteen; White Balls: six, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
18-21-22-30-32, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 4
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: four)
02-04-06-17-20, Lucky Ball: 5
(two, four, six, seventeen, twenty; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 10
(thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $149,000,000