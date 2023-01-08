WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-6-7
(five, six, seven)
0-9-0-9
(zero, nine, zero, nine)
26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000