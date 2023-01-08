FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
01-10-23-32-54, Cash Ball: 3
(one, ten, twenty-three, thirty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
06-10-12-16-28
(six, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
5-5, FB: 5
(five, five; FB: five)
9-4, FB: 6
(nine, four; FB: six)
6-6-3, FB: 5
(six, six, three; FB: five)
7-9-2, FB: 6
(seven, nine, two; FB: six)
0-2-2-0, FB: 5
(zero, two, two, zero; FB: five)
4-6-0-2, FB: 6
(four, six, zero, two; FB: six)
4-8-9-3-1, FB: 5
(four, eight, nine, three, one; FB: five)
9-5-6-2-3, FB: 6
(nine, five, six, two, three; FB: six)
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000