ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Friday:

Take 5 Midday

14-16-17-20-39

(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-nine)

Numbers Midday

4-9-5

(four, nine, five)

Win 4 Midday

4-6-5-4

(four, six, five, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000