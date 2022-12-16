VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-17-19-27-31
(five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3
(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
1-5-9, FB: 7
(one, five, nine; FB: seven)
4-7-2, FB: 9
(four, seven, two; FB: nine)
9-5-8-7, FB:
(nine, five, eight, seven; FB: zero)
1-3-7-3, FB: 2
(one, three, seven, three; FB: two)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000