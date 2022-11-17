OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
13-14-22-23-30, Lucky Ball: 3
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
4-5-8-3
(four, five, eight, three)
4-3-0-5
(four, three, zero, five)
3-1-7-3-2
(three, one, seven, three, two)
6-4-1-4-2
(six, four, one, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
07-11-14-21-31
(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $229,000