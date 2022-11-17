OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

13-14-22-23-30, Lucky Ball: 3

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

4-5-8-3

(four, five, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-0-5

(four, three, zero, five)

Pick 5 Evening

3-1-7-3-2

(three, one, seven, three, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-1-4-2

(six, four, one, four, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

07-11-14-21-31

(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $229,000