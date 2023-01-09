MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-05-24-26-31, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: five)
10-11-13-21-23
(ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
8-6-7-5
(eight, six, seven, five)
4-1-4-6
(four, one, four, six)
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $360,000,000