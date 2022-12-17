PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

07-08-23-24-37

(seven, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Cash4Life

11-15-42-43-60, Cash Ball: 4

(eleven, fifteen, forty-two, forty-three, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

Match 6 Lotto

07-08-10-23-39-42

(seven, eight, ten, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $590,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 2 Day

8-4, Wild: 5

(eight, four; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

4-1, Wild: 6

(four, one; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

9-3-8, Wild: 5

(nine, three, eight; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

2-4-0, Wild: 6

(two, four, zero; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

7-3-9-5, Wild: 5

(seven, three, nine, five; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-8-7, Wild: 6

(nine, two, eight, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

8-2-8-2-9, Wild: 5

(eight, two, eight, two, nine; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

2-4-5-0-2, Wild: 6

(two, four, five, zero, two; Wild: six)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000

Treasure Hunt

04-05-14-15-27

(four, five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000