NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Red Balls: 10-13, White Balls: 14-15
(Red Balls: ten, thirteen; White Balls: fourteen, fifteen)
02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Month: 11, Day: 18, Year: 97
(Month: eleven; Day: eighteen; Year: ninety-seven)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
08-11-22-28-36
(eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000