NE Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 10-13, White Balls: 14-15

(Red Balls: ten, thirteen; White Balls: fourteen, fifteen)

Lucky For Life

02-16-30-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9

(two, sixteen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 11, Day: 18, Year: 97

(Month: eleven; Day: eighteen; Year: ninety-seven)

Pick 3

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

Pick 5

08-11-22-28-36

(eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000