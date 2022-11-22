IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Quick Draw Midday

01-04-05-09-12-23-25-27-30-44-46-47-50-52-58-60-67-72-73-77, BE: 23

(one, four, five, nine, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven; BE: twenty-three)

Daily Three-Midday

3-2-8, SB: 3

(three, two, eight; SB: three)

Daily Four-Midday

0-0-5-0, SB: 3

(zero, zero, five, zero; SB: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000