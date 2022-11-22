Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 11-12, White Balls: 20-26

(Red Balls: eleven, twelve; White Balls: twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

03-12-14-29-32, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 5

(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five)

Lucky For Life

01-02-05-33-38, Lucky Ball: 12

(one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000