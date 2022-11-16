GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
7-6-1
(seven, six, one)
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
6-2-1-6
(six, two, one, six)
5-5-4-0
(five, five, four, zero)
4-4-0-2
(four, four, zero, two)
01-33-48-52-55, Cash Ball: 4
(one, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five; Cash Ball: four)
04-08-29-35-40
(four, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $271,000
6-7-5-3-4
(six, seven, five, three, four)
8-4-9-2-9
(eight, four, nine, two, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000