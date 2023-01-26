AP NEWS
    Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

    By The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

    PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

    23-31-33-39-41-43

    (twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three)

    ¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

