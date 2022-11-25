AP NEWS
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated PressNovember 25, 2022 GMT

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.32

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

