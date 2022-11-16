MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
06-15-16-25-35-40
(six, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $3,800,000
01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
4-3-7-0
(four, three, seven, zero)
8-6-4-6
(eight, six, four, six)
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000
05-12-20-29-39
(five, twelve, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $114,000