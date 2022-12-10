NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 14-22, White Balls: 7-11

(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

04-23-31-44-46, Lucky Ball: 5

(four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4

(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)

MyDaY

Month: 2, Day: 22, Year: 3

(Month: two; Day: twenty-two; Year: three)

Pick 3

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Pick 5

05-10-23-34-36

(five, ten, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000