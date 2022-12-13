MT Lottery

Click to copy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Big Sky Bonus

02-03-15-28, Bonus: 3

(two, three, fifteen, twenty-eight; Bonus: three)

Estimated jackpot: $9,502

Lotto America

03-23-31-33-51, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(three, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-one; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Lucky For Life

13-15-29-36-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Powerball

16-31-50-55-61, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4

(sixteen, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: nine; Power Play: four)