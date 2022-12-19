GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
8-1-8
(eight, one, eight)
2-5-8-3
(two, five, eight, three)
4-3-0-0
(four, three, zero, zero)
1-2-0-7
(one, two, zero, seven)
13-40-44-48-49, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
02-26-29-30-34
(two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $368,000
9-5-5-2-3
(nine, five, five, two, three)
2-6-8-9-4
(two, six, eight, nine, four)
12-17-29-31-45-46
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $9,500,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000